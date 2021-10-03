MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches Market Cap of $712,597.28

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $712,597.28 and approximately $1,966.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,996.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.98 or 0.07146324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00356209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $570.57 or 0.01188778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00112925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.65 or 0.00540972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.47 or 0.00453094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00302123 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

