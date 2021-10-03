Mirror Protocol Market Cap Reaches $235.33 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $235.33 million and approximately $23.95 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00006303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

