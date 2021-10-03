Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $374.78 or 0.00782305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $28.73 million and $61,144.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00066825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00103816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00144411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,737.35 or 0.99645323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.32 or 0.07187466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,671 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.