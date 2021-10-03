Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for $21.45 or 0.00044540 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $26.67 million and approximately $57,660.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00066627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00104250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00143112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,058.19 or 0.99794504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.58 or 0.07105030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,243,599 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

