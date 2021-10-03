Misbloc Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.17 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Misbloc has a market cap of $21.47 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Misbloc alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,511.59 or 0.44635842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00286363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00117749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,469,939 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.