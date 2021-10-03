Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

