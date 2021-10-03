Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.