Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,645 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 79,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

