Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 29,535 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $126.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion and a PE ratio of -57.37. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 974,525 shares of company stock valued at $119,396,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

