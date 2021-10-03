Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 34,419 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 385.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 25,908 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 458.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 440,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 361,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

