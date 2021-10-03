Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,979 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nielsen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 163.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $899,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nielsen stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

