Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,785 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $6,105,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,286,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $143.26 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $102.88 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.58.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

