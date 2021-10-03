Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,883 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

