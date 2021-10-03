Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

OTCMKTS MITSY traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.01. 5,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $311.02 and a fifty-two week high of $502.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.70.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $21.14 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.