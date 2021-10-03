Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and Taysha Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $803.40 million 171.37 -$747.06 million ($1.96) -174.03 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$60.01 million ($3.40) -5.65

Taysha Gene Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Moderna and Taysha Gene Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 3 7 5 0 2.13 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 13 0 3.00

Moderna presently has a consensus price target of $195.62, suggesting a potential downside of 42.65%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $44.31, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Moderna.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 49.79% 88.13% 34.23% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -45.81% -41.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Moderna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moderna beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

