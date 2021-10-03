Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Tops $0.74

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.91 or 0.44265277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00262929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00117555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

MDA is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.