MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $98.59 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $98.59 million and $2.23 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00003068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,884.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.74 or 0.07103969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00354966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $574.90 or 0.01176045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00111680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.35 or 0.00532587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.15 or 0.00446264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.63 or 0.00297903 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.