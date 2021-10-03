Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $392.92

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $392.92 or 0.00818867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $2,289.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.38 or 0.00355073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,819 coins and its circulating supply is 8,847 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.