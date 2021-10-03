Monero Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.43 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $952.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.87 or 0.00543150 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000878 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 932.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

