MonetaryUnit Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,338.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00151476 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 234,425,123 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

