Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the August 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MNPR opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.12. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

