Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the August 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of MNPR opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.12. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $17.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
