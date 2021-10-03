Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 140.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

