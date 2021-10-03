Mooncoin (MOON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00353357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

