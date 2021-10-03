Moonriver (MOVR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.15 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $359.02 or 0.00747708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $671.00 million and approximately $28.15 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00104133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00143133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.28 or 1.00058772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.62 or 0.07098908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,104,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,967 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars.

