More Coin (MORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $118,965.31

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, More Coin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $118,965.31 and $2,177.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,026.75 or 0.43845430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00280417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00116629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

