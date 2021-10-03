Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 2.57% of Morningstar worth $284,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,155 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $2,353,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,405 shares of company stock valued at $62,103,626. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.41. 119,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.36 and a twelve month high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

