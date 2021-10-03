Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $638.80 Million

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce $638.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $568.40 million to $708.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $872.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $41.97.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

