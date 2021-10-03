MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Raised by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. MSCI comprises about 3.7% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1,097.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 127.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $610.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $628.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.