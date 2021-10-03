mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $713,940.00 (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $713,940.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.19 or 0.44922296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00281230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00118808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

