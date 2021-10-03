MXC Trading 79.7% Higher This Week (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. MXC has a total market capitalization of $102.30 million and $23.30 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MXC has traded up 79.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.18 or 0.00652689 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000206 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001106 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.34 or 0.01010542 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

