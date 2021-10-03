My DeFi Pet Price Hits $2.21 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00004658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00101486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00139680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,590.81 or 1.00147299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.14 or 0.07077193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002533 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

