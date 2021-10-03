Namecoin Price Up 29.2% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003569 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $25.21 million and $17,861.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,932.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.49 or 0.01167237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.12 or 0.00448807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.15 or 0.00298642 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00046833 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

