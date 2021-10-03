Nano Price Up 23.9% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $755.13 million and $114.45 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.67 or 0.00011883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,689.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.73 or 0.07105785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00355638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.88 or 0.01188676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00111523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.99 or 0.00534680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.04 or 0.00453002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00300836 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

