Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $121,623.01

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $121,623.01 and approximately $7,955.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,010,981 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

