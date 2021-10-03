National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,336 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 615.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NGG opened at $60.60 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

