Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,445 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Lennar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

