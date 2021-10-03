Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 20,942 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of The Chemours worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after buying an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Chemours by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Chemours by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,215,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,802,000 after buying an additional 174,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Chemours by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after buying an additional 107,437 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.14. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

