Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,554 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 74.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

CMI opened at $227.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

