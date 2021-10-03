Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $239.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.04 and a 200 day moving average of $231.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.39 and a 12 month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

