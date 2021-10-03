Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.18 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,803 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.17% of International Game Technology worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in International Game Technology by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IGT opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 2.21.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
International Game Technology Profile
International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.
