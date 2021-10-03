Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.82 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $99.37 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

