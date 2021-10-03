Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,259 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $652.93 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $617.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.53.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

