Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,845 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

NYSE KSU opened at $276.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.82 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.68 and its 200-day moving average is $280.19.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

