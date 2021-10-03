Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,050 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,657,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,405,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $136.35. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $148.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

