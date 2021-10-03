Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.41% of Golub Capital BDC worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,970.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $1,255,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

