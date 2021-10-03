Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,697 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 32,509 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE:LVS opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

