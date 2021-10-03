Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Up 81.0% in September

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $69,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGS opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.32 million, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

