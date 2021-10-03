Navcoin (NAV) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $28.92 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004275 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026508 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00022008 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,747,335 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

