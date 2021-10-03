Nestree Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $7.96 million and $432,518.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,903.01 or 1.00075798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00080757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006397 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002128 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.29 or 0.00602270 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

