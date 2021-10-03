Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Down 43.7% in September

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the August 31st total of 584,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

UEPS opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.15. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,628,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,661,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

